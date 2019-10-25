First Responders Eat Free At Hooters Monday

Good news for First responders who can eat free at Hooters on Monday, Oct. 28, and its all to celebrate the "National First Responders Day."

here you go.....Police officers, active duty EMT and firefighters with proper ID get their choice of a free entree off a special menu- with beverage purchase.

Choices include a Hooters burger, 10-piece traditional, smoked or boneless wings, Buffalo chicken salad or sandwich at participating locations