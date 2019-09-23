Fall 2019 Food Deals

Bruegger's Bagels

When you're grabbing that morning starch ring, grab a free coffee. Bruegger's is offering a free coffee with any purchase.

When: September 22-29

Bonefish Grill

Pick up a free appetizer with the purchase of any two entrées.

When: September 18-30

Arby's

Arby's is giving out free Arby's-themed tattoos because ... because ... oh, I don't know. Here are the details.

When: September 22

Food Deals for the First Day of Fall

Quiznos

The deal: If you're a member of the sub shop's loyalty program you'll get a coupon for a 99-cent cup of soup.

Godiva

buy a cone at a Godiva shop and get your second one for half off.

When: September 20-22

Dairy Queen

Use the DQ app and find a deal that will land you a burger and a Blizzard for just $4.

When: Ongoing

McDonald's

McDonald's is offering free fries on Fridays and $1 sandwiches any day from now through September 30. Both deals can be dug up on the McDonald's mobile app.... Ongoing

Wendy's

Wendy's is offering free burgers with any purchase all month-long. Also, for a limited time, you can treat yourself to a 50-cent Frosty. Though, science says you're probably going to want some fries with that. (Non-science says you can get it all delivered for free because Wendy's is offering free delivery every weekend through November.)

When: Ongoing