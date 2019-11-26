Edible Arrangements CBD Infused Edibles

Edible Arrangements is putting out out a new CBD-infused product that is called "Incredible Edibles." Yes its a Hemp-derived CBD , with the new products named as “Health, Not High.”

Edible Arrangements says they are using “high-quality, traceable CBD” for a new array of items including smoothies, chocolate-dipped fruit and baked goods.

Users claim there have been health benefits, including helping insomnia, anxiety and inflammation, but with little clinical research that proving so.

The CBD-infused products are already on sale in Edible’s Dallas stores. The company plans to expand sales to 200 stores nationally by the end of the year.