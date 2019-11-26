Edible Arrangements CBD Infused Edibles

CBD Infused Product

November 26, 2019
June Knight
Edible Arrangements CBD Infused Fruit Basket

© David R. Lutman/Spec | 2019 Feb 6

Categories: 
Latest Headlines

 Edible Arrangements is putting out out a new CBD-infused product that is called  "Incredible Edibles."  Yes its a Hemp-derived CBD , with the new products  named as “Health, Not High.”

Edible Arrangements says they are using “high-quality, traceable CBD” for a new array of items including smoothies, chocolate-dipped fruit and baked goods.

Users claim there have been health benefits, including helping insomnia, anxiety and inflammation, but with little clinical research that proving so.

The CBD-infused products are already on sale in Edible’s Dallas stores. The company plans to expand sales to 200 stores nationally by the end of the year.

 

 

Tags: 
Incredible Edibles
CBD
Edible Arrangements