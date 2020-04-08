Dunkin "Free Donut Friday" Gets Extended
April 8, 2020
Yay! Some good news ! So happy to report that Dunkin has officially extended Free Donut Fridays promotion through April
Every Friday in April, members of Dunkin’s DD Perks Rewards Program can get a free donut with the purchase of any beverage.
online at www.DunkinDonuts.com.
DD Perks Members: We wanted to continue sprinkling joy ✨... so we're extending Free Donut Friday into April! That's four more Fridays to treat yourself. ✨When DD Perks members buy any drink, they get a free -- pic.twitter.com/HpETpG6c2C— Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) April 2, 2020