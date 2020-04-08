Dunkin "Free Donut Friday" Gets Extended

April 8, 2020
June Knight
Yay! Some good news ! So happy to report that Dunkin has officially extended Free Donut Fridays promotion through April

Every Friday in April, members of Dunkin’s DD Perks Rewards Program can get a free donut with the purchase of any beverage.

online at www.DunkinDonuts.com.

