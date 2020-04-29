Dunkin "Free Donut Friday" Extended In May

So its been two months of free donuts at Dunkin on Fridays, and now that April is ending, Dunkin' announced that its extending its Free Donut Fridays giveaway for another month!!!! YAY! Free Free! So here's how it works agian..... If you're a DD Perks member, you can get a free donut when you buy a drink on a Friday. If you're not a member, joining is also FREE.

Dunkin’ Donuts extends ‘Free Donut Fridays’ through May and brings back butter pecan coffee https://t.co/Bpsuei5Fua — PennLive.com (@PennLive) April 29, 2020