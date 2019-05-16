Dunkin Donuts Launching Nail Polish Line

Dunkin Donuts Launching Nail Polish Line

May 16, 2019
June Knight
Dunkin Donuts Launching Nailpolish Line

© Sarah Razner/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Categories: 
Latest Headlines

I know this might sound crazy but Dunkin’ is launching a limited-edition nail polish line this spring with colors inspired by its

 lattes, ice-cream-flavored coffees, and other flavored brands! So when you are in line paying for your order, you can shop for a new nail color!

Colors to pick from? Cocoa Mocha, Caramel Craze, and Blueberry Crisp,  Butter Pecan, Pistachio Almond Fudge, and Banana Split, honoring ther Baskin-Robbins ice cream-flavored coffees. Take a look below

http://twitter.com/dunkindonuts/status/1128661814332547072

Tags: 
Dunkin Nail Polish

Recent Podcast Audio
Durkin and June Clip Of The Week - Crocs, Flip Flops or Birkenstocks!? KISS Country Morning Show Bits
Durkin and June Clip Of The Week - Do You Wash Your Chicken? KISS Country Morning Show Bits
Durkin and June Clip Of The Week - Guys in Victoria Secret? KISS Country Morning Show Bits
Durkin & June Clip of The Week - Pretzels, Avengers and MORE! KISS Country Morning Show Bits
Durkin & June's Clip Of The Week - Are Peeps the Best or the Worst? KISS Country Morning Show Bits
Trending with Durkin and June - April 8, 2019 KISS Country On-Demand
View More Episodes