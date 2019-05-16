Dunkin Donuts Launching Nail Polish Line
Dunkin Donuts Launching Nail Polish Line
I know this might sound crazy but Dunkin’ is launching a limited-edition nail polish line this spring with colors inspired by its
lattes, ice-cream-flavored coffees, and other flavored brands! So when you are in line paying for your order, you can shop for a new nail color!
Colors to pick from? Cocoa Mocha, Caramel Craze, and Blueberry Crisp, Butter Pecan, Pistachio Almond Fudge, and Banana Split, honoring ther Baskin-Robbins ice cream-flavored coffees. Take a look below