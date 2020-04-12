Dolly Parton's A&E Biography TV Special

A&E is set to pay tribute to three legends of country music with a series of documentary specials, kicking off with one about Dolly Parton.

Biography: Dolly will follow the singer’s life from a baby in Sevier County, Tenn. to country music superstar, and will air April 12 at 8PM ET. The special will include exclusive interviews with Chris Stapleton, Linda Perry, Parton’s 9 to 5 co-stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin and Parton herself.





