Disney World Taking July Reservations

So what is the deal with the reopening of Disney World?

Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida closed up in March to help slow the spread of COVID-19. If you go to the Disney World website it's accepting hotel reservations starting in July, but you will notice that there are no "open or available dates" through the end of June for hotels.

Disney has not announced any plans for reopening its Orlando theme park, but stores inside of Disney Springs will begin to reopen (with many safety precautions) starting on May 20.

If you go on the Disney World website it says “Upon reopening, theme parks, Disney Resort hotels, restaurants, attractions, experiences and other offerings may be modified and will be limited in capacity and subject to limited availability or closure, based on direction from health experts and government officials to promote physical distancing.”

Important to note- While reservations for July are being accepted, the website does say that “a reopening date has not been identified.”