Disney World Increases Annual Passholder Price

YUP Its for real! Price increases are here!

HERE WE GO !! The following passes are prices for Florida residents: And YES This marks the third rate increase since early 2018!! Go figure!!

- Epcot After 4 Annual Pass: $309, a $20 increase from $289

- Disney Silver Pass: $519, a $40 increase from $479

- Disney Gold Pass: $699, a $90 increase from $609

- Disney Platinum Pass: $899, a $150 increase from $749

- Disney Platinum Plus Pass: $999, a $150 increase from $849

- Weekday Select Pass: $349, a $30 increase from $319

- Waters Parks after 2: $89, a $10 increase from $79

The price for the Select Pass -- $439 -- didn't change.

The following passes are the new out-of-state prices, according to WKMG:

- Disney Platinum Pass: $1119, a $225 increase from $894

- Disney Platinum Plus Pass: $1219, a $225 increase from $994

