Disney World Increases Annual Passholder Price
Fee Goes Up
YUP Its for real! Price increases are here!
HERE WE GO !! The following passes are prices for Florida residents: And YES This marks the third rate increase since early 2018!! Go figure!!
- Epcot After 4 Annual Pass: $309, a $20 increase from $289
- Disney Silver Pass: $519, a $40 increase from $479
- Disney Gold Pass: $699, a $90 increase from $609
- Disney Platinum Pass: $899, a $150 increase from $749
- Disney Platinum Plus Pass: $999, a $150 increase from $849
- Weekday Select Pass: $349, a $30 increase from $319
- Waters Parks after 2: $89, a $10 increase from $79
The price for the Select Pass -- $439 -- didn't change.
The following passes are the new out-of-state prices, according to WKMG:
- Disney Platinum Pass: $1119, a $225 increase from $894
- Disney Platinum Plus Pass: $1219, a $225 increase from $994