Walt Disney World Gondola's Coming This Fall

New Mode Of Transportation

July 15, 2019
June Knight
Walt Disney World Gondola's Coming This Fall

© Mark Vergari/The Jou

Categories: 
Latest Headlines

The brand new gondolas or "monorails"  will begin taking Disney-goers starting Sept. 29. at Walt Disney World and will give visitors an aerial view as they are transported to Epcot, Hollywood Studios and several resorts.

The Disney Skyliner will move about 11 mph...The  ride will last between five to 15 minutes as gondolas fly from 15 feet up to about 60 feet in the air.

Tags: 
Walt Disney World
gondolas