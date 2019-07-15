Walt Disney World Gondola's Coming This Fall
New Mode Of Transportation
July 15, 2019
The brand new gondolas or "monorails" will begin taking Disney-goers starting Sept. 29. at Walt Disney World and will give visitors an aerial view as they are transported to Epcot, Hollywood Studios and several resorts.
The Disney Skyliner will move about 11 mph...The ride will last between five to 15 minutes as gondolas fly from 15 feet up to about 60 feet in the air.
Disney Characters Fill the Skies with Unwrapping of 55 Disney Skyliner Gondolas at Walt Disney World Resort: https://t.co/hBbi7W8s0k pic.twitter.com/EtBsEyHtlr— Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) May 9, 2019