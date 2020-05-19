Disney Springs "Risk" Warning To Visitors

Walt Disney World has now posted a warning just before its partial re opening of Disney Springs (on Wed, May 20th)

While enhanced safety measures are being taken at Disney Springs, “an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present,” the company said Monday on a website for the park. If you plan on going, keep in mind that workers and visitors, over age 2 will be required to wear face masks, get temperature checks, and anyone with a temperature over 100.4 degrees will not be allowed in. You will also see extra hand sanitizer and hand washing stations in the park.

“COVID-19 is an extremely contagious disease that can lead to severe illness and death. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, senior citizens and guests with underlying medical conditions are especially vulnerable,” the warning said. “By visiting Disney Springs you voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19.”