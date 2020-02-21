Disney Releasing "Frozen 2" Dolls

If you have someone in your home that's a fan of 'Frozen 2' you're going to love the news that Disney will be releasing limited edition dolls from the movie.

The limited-edition Anna and Elsa dolls will hit the market on March 14th and will cost $120.

The dolls will also be available on Disney's website too.

if you're wanting to get your hands on the dolls act fast because there will only be 8,500 Elsa dolls and 8,000 Anna dolls.

Do you know the words to "Let It Go?" Which princess is your favorite Anna or Elsa?