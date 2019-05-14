Disney Designer Mouse Ears On The Way

Hey Disney Mickey Mouse ear fans! Get ready because for a limited time Disney Parks will be selling new designer mouse ears, hats and headbands

that are designed by celebrities and famous designers!

You can get the follwing pairs on these dates

HARVEYS- May 24, Betsey Johnson-Summer 2019, Alex and Ani-Summer 2019, Noah Fine Art- Summer 2019 and more to follow!

Take a look

