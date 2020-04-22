Discounted And Free Food For Healthcare Workers

The following is a list of places that are offering deals to healthcare workers. Have your ID handy so you can take part

McDonald's

The deal: You can pass through a McD's drive-thru to get a totally free "Thank You Meal" if you're a healthcare worker, police officer, paramedic, or firefighter.

When: Through May 5

Starbucks

The deal: Starbucks has announced that "any customer who identifies as a first responder or frontline worker supporting our healthcare system" can get a free hot or cold tall brewed coffee on each visit.

When: Through May 3

Hooters

Hospital workers, first responders and military get 20% off. Show your work ID for pickup orders, or for online orders choose the “Pay at Store” option.

When: Ongoing

IHOP

Get 20% off your entire check if you’re a medical, law enforcement, military and firefighter professional. Just mention this offer when you call in your order to IHOP. Then, show your Official ID when you pick up your order.

When: Ongoing

Krispy Kreme

The deal: Every Monday, Krispy Kreme will give free donuts to healthcare workers. There doesn't appear to be a limit on what can be donated to healthcare workers (within reason, probably). "Just go to a Krispy Kreme drive-thru, tell us what you need, and show us your employer badge," the site says. "Pick up some free dozens on the way to work for you and your colleagues, or maybe a free dozen on your way home to family after a long shift."

When: Through May 12

Cumberland Farms

The deal: The convenience chain is offering free coffee to people helping battle the COVID-19 outbreak. People who can grab a free coffee any day of the week include "healthcare workers, first responders, and military personnel including police officers, firefighters, active military, paramedics, doctors, nurses, hospital and medical staff, and medical researchers."

When: Ongoing

Circle K

The deal: First responders and health care workers can get a free coffee, tea, or Polar Pop Fountain Drink when they show an ID.

When: Through April 30

Wawa

Wawa is offering all health care workers and first responders free coffee. Show your work ID or be in uniform as proof of your employment. Wawa posted details on their website.

When: Ongoing

Steak 'N Shake

The deal: Everyone can get a free order of fries in the "We Are All Essential" program. There's no purchase necessary at all.

When: Ongoing

Tropical Smoothie Café

The deal: Medical professionals and first responders can contact their local Tropical Smoothie shop to have free smoothies delivered to your team.

When: Ongoing