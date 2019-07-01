Dill Pickles On Pizza?

Nothing riles up the internet like pineapples on a pizza. But what about dill pickles?

A Minnesota pizza joint is getting a ton of attention thanks to a Foodbeast video shared earlier in June.

QC Pizza's creation is called, "It's Kind Of A Big Dill," which takes its inspiration from the local delicacy known as Minnesota Sushi. Topping the pie are layers of smoked Canadian bacon, pickles, garlic dill sauce, and mozzarella cheese.

Over 11 million have viewed the video, with the comments coming down into two camps with their opinions.

What regional foods do you have to explain to visitors?