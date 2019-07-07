Crisis Meeting July 9th For Victims Of Plantation Explosion

Response Team To Counsel Victims

July 7, 2019
June Knight
Plantation Explosion

https://imagn.com/searchByPhotographerId/Xchelzin%20Pena

After the horrible explosion in Plantation, Florida over the weekend, Plantation Police have announced that there will be a group crisis intervention to be led by the Florida Crisis Response Team on Tuesday, July 9th at 6:30pm at Central Park which is located at 9151 NW 2nd street in Plantation.

All who were impacted by this event are invited and kids are welcome too. If you have any queations you can call 954-797-2172

for any information.

Tags: 
Plantation Florida. Plantation explosion
explosion
crisis intervention
gas explosion