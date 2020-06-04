Cracker Barrel To Sell Beer And Wine

Are you a Cracker Barrel fan? Well get ready to see beer, wine, and mimosas on the menu next to your favorite meat loaf.

As of today its only being offered in 20 locations nation wide, but reports say that consumers can expect more locations to follow.

Before the Covid 19 lockdown, Cracker Barrel was slowly introducing beer, wine, and mimosas in a small amount of its stores, and they plan to continue testing the new alcoholic additions as restaurants slowly open in some states. You will also see some new dishes including chicken pot pie and Saturday fried pork chops.