Costco Bringing Back Free Food Samples

Its happening! Costco’s free food samples will be back next month after being put on pause due to health concerns over the coronavirus.

The popular store chain is reporting that the free snacks are scheduled to come back in mid-June. Expect it be different than what we remember.

“We're going to start doing some things in mid-June on a slow rollout basis in sampling,” Costco Chief Financial Officer Richard Galanti told analysts. “I can't tell you any more, but needless to say it’s not going to be where you go and just pick up an open sample with your fingers."