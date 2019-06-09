Chris Young Breaks Down Singing New Song "Drowning"
Country Singer Brought To Tears
June 9, 2019
Chris Young is releasing his new single "Drowning" this week, but he recently shared with us all his emotional debut performance at The Opry.
Take a look
Last week, I debuted my new tune Drowning at the @opry and broke down...since then so many people have shared stories of loved ones lost and how they have connected to this song. I want you guys to have this one, and make it your own, so I’m going to release it this Friday. pic.twitter.com/DZU9l7Kwjc— ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) June 9, 2019