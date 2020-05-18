Chris Stapleton 2020 Tour Postponed

I guess the train of cancelled shows keeps moving this year, as we navigate through the pandemic.

Now news from award winning country artist, Chris Stapleton who has postponed all dates of the 2020 "All-American Road Show Tour" until 2021.

Here is the statement from his web page “We’ve made this decision with the health and safety of our fans, touring family, and the communities we travel through as our number one priority. . . We appreciate your patience and understanding as we all navigate these unusual times. We miss seeing your faces in the crowd, hearing your voices and sharing the moments that we can only have when we come together in music,” the singer wrote on Instagram. Rescheduled dates currently begin April 21st, 2021 in Toledo, Ohio.