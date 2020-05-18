Chris Stapleton 2020 Tour Postponed
Tour Pushed To 2021
I guess the train of cancelled shows keeps moving this year, as we navigate through the pandemic.
Now news from award winning country artist, Chris Stapleton who has postponed all dates of the 2020 "All-American Road Show Tour" until 2021.
We are very sorry to announce that this year’s All-American Road Show has been postponed & rescheduled for 2021. We’ve made this decision with the health and safety of our fans, touring family, and the communities we travel through as our number one priority. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates. For those unable to attend a rescheduled date, you will have 30 days to obtain a refund that will be made available at your point of purchase. For a list of tour dates, please visit ChrisStapleton.com/tour The rescheduled dates for the shows at Globe Life Field in Arlington and Wrigley Field in Chicago will be announced as soon as possible, pending Major League Baseball’s final schedule for 2021. The show at Truist Park in Atlanta has been canceled and tickets will be automatically refunded. We’ll be returning to Atlanta next year and those details will be announced at a later date. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we all navigate these unusual times. We miss seeing your faces in the crowd, hearing your voices and sharing the moments that we can only have when we come together in music. We hope to see you next year. Until then we wish you all good health & safety. Stay strong & God bless. Morgane & Chris