Chris Lane To Appear On "The Bachelor Presents"

Performance and Behind the scenes

April 24, 2020
June Knight
Chris Lane To Appear On "The Bachelor Presents"

© Larry McCormack / Th | 2019 Nov 13

Categories: 
Latest Headlines

Chris Lane will appear on next Monday’s episode of  "The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart" . He will perform and show us some behind-the-scenes footage of his latest tour, which also goes by the name of his latest song “ Big, Big Plans .”

Lane's wife,  Lauren Bushnell  was actually a contestant on  The Bachelor in 2016.  The episode of  The Bachelor  with Chris Lane will air on Monday night at 8PM ET on ABC.

 

Tags: 
Chris Lane
the bachelor
the bachelor presents
ABC
country