Chris Lane To Appear On "The Bachelor Presents"

Chris Lane will appear on next Monday’s episode of "The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart" . He will perform and show us some behind-the-scenes footage of his latest tour, which also goes by the name of his latest song “ Big, Big Plans .”

Lane's wife, Lauren Bushnell was actually a contestant on The Bachelor in 2016. The episode of The Bachelor with Chris Lane will air on Monday night at 8PM ET on ABC.