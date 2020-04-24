Chris Lane To Appear On "The Bachelor Presents"
Performance and Behind the scenes
April 24, 2020
Chris Lane will appear on next Monday’s episode of "The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart" . He will perform and show us some behind-the-scenes footage of his latest tour, which also goes by the name of his latest song “ Big, Big Plans .”
Lane's wife, Lauren Bushnell was actually a contestant on The Bachelor in 2016. The episode of The Bachelor with Chris Lane will air on Monday night at 8PM ET on ABC.
.@KeshaRose, @jason_mraz, and @JoelleFletcher & @JRodgers11, oh my! ---- See all of the stars (and drama) this Monday at 8|7c on ABC! #ListenToYourHeart pic.twitter.com/B2fOAtMKkY— The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart (@Listen2HeartABC) April 23, 2020