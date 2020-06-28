Chase Rice Plays to Packed Crowd In Tennessee With No Masks

No Social Distancing Or Masks

June 28, 2020
June Knight
Country singer Chase Rice - under fire after posting video footage of packed show he played in Tennessee Saturday night that showed large outdoor crowds with what obviously looked like social distancing or masks.

The Instagram post said “We back.” The post was deleted but the footage was shared social media.

Take A Look

https://www.tmz.com/2020/06/28/chase-rice-hosts-packed-concert-tennessee-no-masks-social-distancing/

 

