October 24, 2019
June Knight
Casting For Disney Quiz Show

© Jefferson Graham | 2019 Aug 24

Are you the  biggest Disney fan of all time? How much do you know about Star Wars, The Marvel Cinematic Universe, Moana and other Disney movies?

Do you go to the Disney theme parks on a regularly?

Go sign up for the newest Disney Quiz Show,  a new game show coming to Disney’s new streaming service, Disney+,  then answer trivia questions. 

The official Disney Quiz Show won’t be on Disney+ when the streaming service comes out next month, but is definitely onthe way!!!

https://www.theoldschooltv.com/currently-casting/# 

