Carly Pierce And Michael Ray Got Married

Michael Ray and Carly Pearce tied the knot over the weekend. The pair wed at Drakewood Farm outside of Nashville on Sunday in front of 100 close family and friends.

Pearce wore an untraditional wedding dress designed by Samantha Sleeper as the couple exchanged vows they wrote themselves. Guests dined on shrimp and grits and built their own burgers courtesy of Chef’s Market.

The wedding was officiated by Grand Ole Opry announcer and country radio DJ Bill Cody and the couple was serenaded by “Made For You” singer, Jake Owen while they took to the dance floor for their first dance as husband and wife.

Ray recalled when he knew that Carly was his future wife saying, “Oh, it’s her,” and Carly had a similar realization during a night out at Nashville Palace, “It was just this very certain moment,” she recalls, “more certain than I’ve ever been: ‘That is who you’re going to be with.’” The couple plans to honeymoon at the Sandals Resort in Jamaica later this year.