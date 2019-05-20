Busch Gardens And Sea World Has Free Admission For Vets And Families

May 20, 2019
June Knight
Hurray for Busch Gardens! Just in time for Memorial Day Weekend and Summer 2019

The Tampa based theme park is inviting U.S. veterans to go on out and enjoy Busch Gardens for free.

The “Ongoing Waves of Honor Military Program” begins now and runs through July 15. Vets and 3 guests can enjoy free admission to not only Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, but SeaWorld too. To take advantage of the program, go to WavesOfHonor.com by June 9.

Keep In mind, The offer is exclusively online and not at the admission gates and must be bought by June 9, 2019

Here is the link   http://seaworld.com/orlando/tickets/military-discount/veterans/

 

