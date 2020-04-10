Broward County Now Orders Face Coverings For Residents

Face Coverings In Public Order

April 10, 2020
June Knight
 Broward county has just joined Miami-Dade County’s order for people to wear face coverings at grocery stores, restaurants and other essential places went into effect Friday morning.

Broward County has announced its own specific order that takes effect Saturday at 12:01 a.m.

This all came  after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidances for people to cover their face while in public,.

 

