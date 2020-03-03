BOGO Footlongs At Subway

If you don't have any lunch plans and you looking to save some cash, Subway has announced a BOGO deal on their footlong sandwiches.

For a limited time, if you order a footlong sub online or on the Subway app you can get a second footlong for free.

Just make sure that the extra sub is of equal or lesser value to the one that you're purchasing.

Oh, and it's not available for delivery.

Do you like to eat out or bring your own lunch?