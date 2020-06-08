Blake Shelton's Ole Red Restaurant Opening In Orlando
Opening Date Confirmed
June 8, 2020
Hey Orlando! Blake Shelton's new restaurant Ole Red is coming to town soon!
Blake Shelton’s Southern-style Ole Red Orlando its opening and its going to be on his birthday, June 19th
The fun will be on International Drive, near the 400-foot Wheel.
When it opens, Ole Red will abide by CDC guidelines and safety precautions
Orlando...do you know what makes a Monday better? Let’s start with @blakeshelton announcing that Ole Red Orlando will be opening on Friday, June 19th! We can’t to meet you! --