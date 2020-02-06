Blake Shelton Opening Ole Red Eatery In Orlando

Blake Shelton's new 'Ole Red' resturaunt location in Orlando, Fla., will open April 14th !! How fun?

It will be 17,000 feet and accommodate close to 500 patrons in Icon Park, on International Drive, close to Disney World.

Yes there will be live music and a view of the famous Orlando Eye

“We've brought Ole Red to some of my favorite places, and I’m excited to have another spot for country music fans to have fun with their friends and family," Shelton says in a press release. "I think it's impossible to visit Orlando and not have a good time, and that’s why I know Ole Red is going to fit right in."