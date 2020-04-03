Big & Rich Debut "Stay Home" Song On Fox Nation Concert

April 3, 2020
June Knight
© Sarah Kloepping/USA | 2019 Sep 15

The popular country music duo  Big Kenny and John Rich (or as we call them)  "Big & Rich," wrote their own public service announcement/song as we all fight off this coronavirus pandemic — and get ready because tonight they will debut and perform it along with their other well known hits .  "It's crazy how this thing got written," said Big Kenny on "Fox and Friends" on explaining how it all went down behind the new song  "Stay Home."

"We had just gotten a note from the [Tennessee] governor's office wanting us all to do PSAs for him telling everybody to stay home," he said. "I'm reading this note as I'm walking from my studio into the house [and] all the sudden my phone rings. And there's John on the phone going, 'Listen to this.' And he had just basically written the PSA.""Fox Nation Presents a Night with John Rich & Big Kenny,"  is available available for free across all Fox News Digital and Fox News social media platforms, on Friday, April 3, at 8:00 p.m. EST

Take a look here   http://a.msn.com/09/en-us/AAEUmSz?ocid=scu2

