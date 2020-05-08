Betty White To Star In Lifetime Christmas Movie
Beloved Actress On Lifetime
May 8, 2020
More details are coming out about Betty White’s upcoming Christmas movie. The Lifetime made-for-tv Christmas movie isn’t titled yet but fans are already excited that the 98-year-old has signed on.
“White’s character helps ready would-be Santas for the holidays. But a mystery looms: Is she actually Mrs. Claus?” Guess we’ll have to tune in and find out!” Lifetime said in a teaser about the movie.
Betty White is a pop culture icon and is beloved by everyone, the eight-time Emmy winner turned 98 on January 17th.
Can you believe Betty White is still working at 98? What do you hope you can continue to do after 60