Benefit For Nashville Announced

Just a day after Nashville and parts of Tennessee were destroyed by a deadly tornado, the first benefit concerts has been announced. Hosted by Mitchell Tenpenny at Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row bar, the concert is set for Monday, March 9th, and is already sold-out.

All proceeds from the evening will benefit charities affiliated with the organization Hands on Nashville. Music gets underway at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, and a raffle and auction of various music memorabilia is also being held.