Barbie "Star Wars Collection" Is Here

Get ready Star Wars and Barbie fans alike !

The iconic “Star Wars” characters of Darth Vader, Princess Leia and R2-D2 have been re made through Barbie fashion look for the collection —with sunglasses, and makeup.

The dolls are pre selling for $100 each and will be officially on sale Nov. 18, the collection has already made it into the top 20 of Amazon’s best-selling toys via preorder sales.

https://twitter.com/Mattel/status/1161324173416775680?s=20