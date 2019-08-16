Barbie "Star Wars Collection" Is Here

August 16, 2019
June Knight
Get ready Star Wars and Barbie fans alike !

The iconic “Star Wars” characters of Darth Vader, Princess Leia and R2-D2 have been re made through  Barbie fashion look for the collection —with sunglasses, and makeup.

The dolls are pre selling for $100 each and will be officially on sale Nov. 18, the collection has already made it into the top 20 of Amazon’s best-selling toys via preorder sales.

