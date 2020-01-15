Baby Yoda's Coming To Build A Bear

YOU yes YOU will soon will be able to build a Baby Yoda.

Build-A-Bear announced Tuesday that Baby Yoda is coming soon to its stores.... nationwide ofcourse

No date for the release was available Tuesday but at a press conference a spokes person said that it would be in "the next couple of months."

n late December, Disney's official store has a cuddly 11-inch plush toy you can preorder now ($24.99, one per customer) for delivery sometime in the spring. As of Tuesday, the Disney store says the toy is expected to be available by April 3, more than a month after the March 1 date listed in late December.

A Hasbro talking Baby Yoda also is scheduled to be released in May.