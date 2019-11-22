Baby Yoda Doll In Stores

You’ll soon be able to buy merchandise featuring the breakout star of “The Mandalorian,”  or as the character is being called "Baby Yoda"

The Child — or “Baby Yoda,” from the  “Star Wars” franchise will reportedly hit store shelves Friday

Apparel and accessories will soon be available through Amazon, Zazzle, Target, Kohl’s, Macy’s, Hot Topic and Box Lunch.  

Other products will also arrive at the Disney Store, ShopDisney and at the Disney Parks before the holidays. 

