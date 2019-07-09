Baby Shark Live! Coming To South Florida

If you have young kids, there's a good chance "Baby Shark" has been in your head. The song — created by the South Korean -Pinkfong — has been listened to billions of times since it first debuted on Youtube.

On Tuesday, July 9, tour dates for Baby Shark Live! were announced, so get ready to get tickets right here in South Florida because the tour comes

Sunday, Oct. 6: Broward Center for the Performing Arts (Ft. Lauderdale, Florida) and Tickets will be available to the general public on July 12 on Ticketmaster.