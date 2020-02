Amtrak's big leap year sale includes 50% off train tickets.

Amtrak announced the sale on Friday, offering half-price tickets if you book before midnight on Saturday, February 29. The discounted one-way fares are good for trips between March 7 and April 8 of this year. Check out deals like Champaign to Chicago for $8.50, Fresno to Sacramento for $15, and Portland to Seattle for $18.