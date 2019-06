Are you ready to shop till you drop?

Amazon Prime Day 2019 begins at midnight (PT) on Monday, July 15, and will run through Tuesday, July 16. Yes! two full days of Prime madness.

Actually, eBay just announced its plans to try and out do Prime Day with a big sale of its own, and Target will kick off its own hit to Prime Day during the same July 15-16 period.

Sounds like a crazy week of deals