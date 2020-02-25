ABC Creating Bachelor Show For Seniors
65 Plus Looking For Love
February 25, 2020
Yes they did! ABC aired a casting call for seniors who are "looking for love."
The announcement said "Looking for love in your golden years? We're looking for eligible seniors who want their shot at love."
You can also see some information on Instagram post from a Bachelor site saying "active and outgoing" people who are 65 years old or older and "ready for a committed relationship." calling it a "Senior Dating Show"
fine print: per ABC’s #TheBachelor - *senior* is defined as any woman age 25 or older pic.twitter.com/bFo9wIyHb9— The Bitchelorette (@Bitchelorette_) February 25, 2020