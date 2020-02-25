ABC Creating Bachelor Show For Seniors

February 25, 2020
June Knight
February 25, 2020
June Knight

Grace Palmieri | 2020 Feb 14

Yes they did!  ABC aired a casting call for seniors who are "looking for love."

The announcement said  "Looking for love in your golden years? We're looking for eligible seniors who want their shot at love."

You can also see some information on Instagram post from a Bachelor site saying "active and outgoing" people who are 65 years old or older and "ready for a committed relationship." calling it a  "Senior Dating Show"

