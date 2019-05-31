4 New Harry Potter Books Coming

J.K. Rowling has unveiled four new 'Harry Potter' books.

The eBook called 'Harry Potter: A Journey Through...'is adapted from the audiobook 'Harry Potter: A History of Magic'.

So get this! The Pottermore website says : "Prepare to delve deeper into the rich history of magic (be it our own Muggle history, or the magical world created by JK Rowling) with this new series of eBook shorts. In addition to exploring the origins of magic through history and folklore, the eBook shorts will also feature notes, manuscript pages and charming sketches as previously seen in Harry Potter: A History of Magic."

The four ebooks are titled 'Harry Potter: A Journey Through Charms and Defence Against the Dark Arts', 'Harry Potter: A Journey Through Potions and Herbology', 'Harry Potter: A Journey Through Divination and Astronomy' and 'Harry Potter: A Journey Through Care of Magical Creatures', which will be published via Pottermore Publishing in the next few months.