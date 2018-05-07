LIVE STREAM: Watch the 2018 Met Gala Tonight!

It is fashion’s biggest night (May 7), and it never seems to disappoint. Yes, tonight is the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit in New York City. The event, of course, is more commonly known as the Met Gala.



Why does it matter?

Tonight is the night that we get to see all of our favorite stars wearing some incredible outfits. Of course, some of those outfits are good and others... not so much.



You know how you see those photos of your favorite stars wearing VERY most memorable outfits? Yeah, those pictures are always from the Met Gala! In fact, you can check out some of the looks from 2017 right here.



What is this year's theme?

This year’s theme for the gala, by the way, is “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.” It’ll explore "fashion’s ongoing engagement with devotional practices and traditions of Catholicism.”



Who will be there?

Amal Clooney, Rihanna, Donatella Versace, and Anna Wintour are the hosts for this year’s event.



Meanwhile, A TON of our favorite stars will be there too. It’s reported that Katy Perry, Selena Gomez, Nicki Minaj, Kim Kardashian, and Jared Leto will be among the stars in attendance tonight.



How can you watch?

You can watch a LIVE STREAM from the red carpet, right here! The broadcast begins at 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT:

Can't watch live? Don't worry! Check back later as we'll be rounding up photos from the red carpet to show you the best and worst dressed stars of the night!