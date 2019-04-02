Wait...Granger Smith And Earl Dibbles Jr. In the Same Music Video??

Something we've never seen before! Granger Smith and his alter ego, Earl Dibbles Jr. in the same place... AT THE SAME TIME!

In the new music video for the song "Holler," we see Granger Smith AND Earl Dibbles Jr, together for the first time. Check it out above!

Smith is on tour all spring. Check out the dates here.

By: Alek (via KKWF)