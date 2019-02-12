Garth Brooks reports to Spring Training for his Teammates for Kids charity.

Garth Brooks is Giving Professional Baseball a Try... for Charity

The country legend is putting in some work and raising awareness

February 12, 2019

Country music legend Garth Brooks has officially reported to Spring Training.

Brooks is in Bradenton, Florida with the Pittsburgh Pirates organization for a few workouts and to celebrate 20 years of his Teammates for Kids foundation. The superstar started the organization 20 years ago to help support pediatric hospitals, sports and recreation for inner city kids, and educational opportunities for the less fortunate.

Our RADIO.COM Pittsburgh sports station, 93.7 The Fan, spoke with Garth after his workout yesterday. 

Brooks is no rookie when it comes to the baseball diamond. He's actually been legitimately signed to the San Diego Padres, New York Mets, and Kansas City Royals... and he ain't too bad at the hot corner, either:  

