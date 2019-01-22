FREE Stuff You Can Only Find at Chili CookOff!

The 34th annual KISS Country Chili CookOff Powered by Ford is just days away!! January 26th, 2019 at C.B. Smith Park can't come soon enough!

Featuring: Brooks & Dunn, Luke Combs, LOCASH, Rodney Atkins, Tyler Rich, Jon Langston, Runaway June, James Barker Band, Dylan Schneider & Adam Hambrick.

Plus, this year there's SO MUCH MORE to experience! Make sure you check out all the awesome sponsors & areas below!



Giveaways, Games & More in the Ford Blue Lounge!

Chili CookOff is Powered by Ford! Check out the all new Ford Blue Lounge featuring pop up performances and meet & greets with some of your favorite Chili CookOff Artists!

Get your caffeine fix with free samples of Cafe Bustleo, satisfy your sweet tooth with Blue Bell Ice Cream, and pick up your festival essentials at theright inside C.B. Smith Park at #KISSChiliCookOff 2019!



FREE Towels Courtesy of Anidjar & Levine

The first 5,000 attendees will receive a FREE Chili CookOff beach towel! Courtesy of Anidjar & Levine Accident Attorneys.

Twin Peaks Ultimate VIP Sports Lodge Ticket includes: 4 FREE DRINKS, VIP fast-lane entrance, access to VIP bathrooms, VIP bar with drinks at a discounted price, food sampling from local vendors, free water bottles, surprise and delight moments, and your own private, raised viewing area!

#ThisBudsForYou

Budweiser is the official beer of KISS Country Chili CookOff! Nothing goes with Chili like a Budweiser! Cheers to the 34th annual Chili CookOff!

Mosey on over to theLine Dance Hall! Only at KISS Country Chili CookOff 2019! Boot scoot and boogie with BANG Energy in our revamped Line Dance Hall! Yeehaw!



A Unique Blend, Hand Selected for Perfection

Stop by the Duke Kentucky Bourbon Bar Experience tent inside Chili CookOff for your chance to win a Meet & Greet with Runaway June!

is the official merchandise provider of Chili CookOff 2019! You can find the Official Chili CookOff T-Shirt on-site at the Guy Harvey Tent. Get it before it sells out! Check out our *Top Secret* 2019 Official Guy Harvey T-Shirt! Get yours while supplies last only at Chili CookOff!



Botran Rum Bar

The taste of perfection. Enjoy award winning Botran Rum, at the Botran Rum Signature Bar! A rum that is not just aged but nurtured.

Huzzah! Party like it’s the 16th Century with your favoriteCharacters at this year’s Chili CookOff!



Get Up Close with Metro by T-Mobile

Look out for the Metro by T-Mobile Crew! You could score Pit Passes! Low on battery? Make your way to their tent for free phone charging stations!



Geico Giveaways

Mosey on over to the Geico tent for free giveaways and your chance to win great prizes!



