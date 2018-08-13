Undercover Concert: Chase Rice Recap Aftermovie

Chace Rice was our secret KISS Country 99.9 Undercover Concert Performer at The Casino @ Dania Beach!!

Congratulations to all our Undercover Winners and THANK YOU to all our sponsors!

We'll see you at the next Undercover Concert!

Video by KISS Country Videographer Matt Redmin.

Brought to you by: Miami Lakes Auto Mall, Sedano’s Supermarkets, The Casino @ Dania Beach, and Budweiser. Please drink responsibly.