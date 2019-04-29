Our Best Friends - Pet of The Week is Smokey Diehl!

Meet Smokey Diehl - This week's Our Best Friends - Pet of The Week!

"My name is Smokey Diehl. I'm retired from the IT Industry, and made my forune developing apps before it was "a thing." I am a lover of fine food, great catnip, and velour blankets fresh from the dryer. I am guilty of adding to my parents Petsmart order when they're not looking... because I'm a techie, and let's face it, because I can.

To this day, they're still wondering why they get triple the treats that they ordered. I can do more, but then they might catch on. I'm smart like that too.

I love country music, and can cook up a mean baked ziti. Vote for me."

-Smokey

--

