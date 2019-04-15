Our Best Friends - Pet of The Week is WILLA!

Meet Willa!

"Hey ya'll my name is Willa, or Nooooooo, or stopppp... not sure, I get called a lot of things! I'm about 8 weeks old. I just found my furever home and I LOVE my humans. They make me walk outside and I hate it, I just like to cuddle and nap.

My favorite thing to do is NOT peeing outside, I hold it until my humans bring me back in the house, I think they like it too cause they always get really excited when I do that.

Life is great here!"



