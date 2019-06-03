Our Best Friends - Pet of The Week is Daisy!

Hi, I’m Daisy, I just turned 1 year old. My mom and dad threw me a birthday party and invited my favorite friends!

Probably my favorite photo of the day, my freckles are so cute on my chest! My mom took too many photos, she’s so embarrassing! And my dad kept telling jokes , ugh, what a day! At least I got everything I asked for, new bones, new treats, and I got a bunch of kisses and belly rubs! Okay, gotta go my mom is calling me love Daisy.

Got an awesome Best Friend you think we should feature on-air and online on KISS Country!? Submit your pet HERE!