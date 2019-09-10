KISS Country 99.9 Stars and Guitars Ticket Pre-Sale

KISS Country 99.9 Stars and Guitars returns to the Broward Center for the Performing Arts on Monday, October 28th. Featuring Rodney Atkins, Randy Houser, Carly Pearce, Mitchell Tenpenny & Gone West! The concert benefiting the Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital begins at 7:30 pm in the Au-Rene Theater.



Starting this Wednesday, Sept. 11th at 10am until Thursday, Sept. 12th at 10am, all KISS Country Club Members will have early, pre-sale access to tickets! Make sure you're a member of the club, by signing up HERE! All club members will receive an exclusive link and promo code.



Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 13th at 10am. But as a loyal member of our KISS Country Club, you’ll have exclusive access to tickets first!





Tickets are $25-$125 with $145 tickets for the JetBlue Flight Deck on the Club Level. Ticketmaster is the only official ticketing service of the Broward Center, Parker Playhouse and affiliated venues. Buy tickets online at BrowardCenter.org or Ticketmaster.com; by phone at 954-462-0222 or the Broward Center’s AutoNation Box Office.

The Broward Center for the Performing Arts is located in the Riverwalk Arts & Entertainment District at 201 SW Fifth Avenue in Fort Lauderdale.