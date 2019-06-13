Free Beer And Admission For South Florida Dads On Fathers Day

Fathers Day Deals In South Florida!

Dads get a free pint of beer at Duffy's and a $10 MVP bonus card w purchase of a meal

Free 16 ounce Bud or Bud Light at Bokampers, Bo's Beach in Ft. Lauderdale and Balcony- Las Olas !!

Free Admission for Dad at Flamingo Gardens, Jungle Island, and Zoo Miami with purchase of a ticket

Free coffee bag at First Watch for Dads

Free admission at Xtreme Action Park in Ft Lauderdale for Dads