Free Beer And Admission For South Florida Dads On Fathers Day
Big Deals For Dad
June 13, 2019
Fathers Day Deals In South Florida!
Dads get a free pint of beer at Duffy's and a $10 MVP bonus card w purchase of a meal
Free 16 ounce Bud or Bud Light at Bokampers, Bo's Beach in Ft. Lauderdale and Balcony- Las Olas !!
Free Admission for Dad at Flamingo Gardens, Jungle Island, and Zoo Miami with purchase of a ticket
Free coffee bag at First Watch for Dads
Free admission at Xtreme Action Park in Ft Lauderdale for Dads